Suryapet relieved with discharge of COVID-19 positive cases

After a tense three weeks which saw an exponential rise in number of COVID-19 positive cases — from one to 83 — the Suryapet district administration has reason to smile.

The first positive case reported in the district, of a Nizamuddin Markaz returnee, was cured and discharged from the hospital on Thursday. And three of the six members of his wife’s family at Wardhamanukota, reportedly infected by him, were also discharged on Friday.

Exactly three Thursdays ago, on April 2, the 35-year-old from Kuda Kuda locality in the municipality limits had tested positive, setting off the alarm bells. And within two days, the administration had a cause for concern when his primary contact, a popular town pharmacist also tested positive.

“That was how the chain of infection reached the town. Wardhamanukota family head was also a Nizamuddin Markaz returnee, but the infection reached there with his son-in-law from Kuda Kuda. The first case, the pharmacist and the six who tested positive at Wardhamanukota were all asymptomatic till they were diagnosed,” a senior official involved in the operation said.

In fact, the second positive case, the 23-year-old town pharmacist was the first person to be discharged, on Tuesday, officials said.

According to Medical and Health officials, the discharged patients who were treated at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, tested negative twice and showed healthy condition in all the tests.

All of them will now be on a 28-day home quarantine and medical teams will follow-up their status every day.

District Collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy, speaking to The Hindu, said the latest development only comes with important message for all public.

“COVID-19 curability is linked to co-morbidity, and hence people should not panic, but report symptoms in the early stage. Social distancing is the preventive medicine,” he said.

Residents with any queries can dial 1800 425 1972, the district’s 24-hour COVID-19 helpline.