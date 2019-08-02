Suryapet medical college inaugurated

Minister for Education G. Jagadish Reddy inaugurated the much-awaited Government Medical College at Suryapet, a first after the formation of new districts in the State, here on Friday.

Mr. Reddy formally cut the ribbon along with District Collector D. Amoy Kumar on Friday, which marked the beginning of the holy month of Sravanam according to the Telugu almanac. The Minister also held an inaugural meet with its first batch students and their parents in the meeting hall.

“Suryapet will be indebted to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao,” the Minister said, and criticised the opposition parties for trying to delay the sanction for the college by indulging in cheap tricks. However, the college and the admissions are a reality now, he added.

Congratulating MBBS – I year students at the orientation programme arranged by college principal C.V. Sarada, Mr. Reddy assured that the college will get its modern building and full infrastructure soon.

Promising to ensure timely release of funds, not just from the government, but also his personal contribution, for college development, Mr. Reddy hoped that the District Medical College will shape up as one of the best institutions.

Superintendent of Police R. Venkateswarlu, Zilla Parishad Chairman G. Deepika, Revenue Divisional Officer Mohan Rao and Medical Superintendent Muralidhar Reddy were present.