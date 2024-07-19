Suryapet fisheries officer in ACB net

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Friday, arrested the District Fisheries Officer of Suryapet, Thakoor Roopender Singh, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹25,000.

The arrest followed a complaint by Saragandla Kotaiah, president of a local Fishermen’s Cooperative Society.

The bribe was demanded in exchange for issuing official fishing rights documents to the society, an ACB official said.

The ACB laid a trap and nabbed Singh red-handed while he was accepting the bribe money from Endla Suresh, the society’s treasurer, who accompanied Kotaiah. “This is not Singh’s first brush with the ACB. He was previously caught accepting a bribe in 2016 as well,” said an official release from the bureau.

Following the arrest, Singh was produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court in Nampally. An investigation is on.

