Suryapet DSP transferred

Suryapet Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Nageswar Rao was transferred on Tuesday, and directed to report to the office of the Director General of Police in Hyderabad.
An ACP-rank officer in the Hyderabad Special Branch, S. Mohan Rao, will be taking immediate charge, an order of the proceedings effected by Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy stated.
