Suryapet celebrates Kaleshwaram waters with mass ‘harati’

There was a festive mood in villages abutting the canals in Suryapet district as thousands of people from 126 villages along the 68-km stretch of canals participated in the ‘Jala Harati’ thanking Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for ensuring that the Kaleshwaram waters flowed through the district, turning it into a green patch.

The programme, organised by Power Minister G. Jagadish Reddy, saw women joining in big numbers offering the harati to Godavari waters that made their agricultural lands wet while men and youngsters threw flowers into the canals expressing their happiness. The celebrations were held from Eeturu in Nagaram mandal to Ravicheruvu village in Penpahad mandal covering seven mandals and 126 villages.

The Minister offered prayers at Chivvem mandal and said this couldn’t have been possible without the dream of the Chief Minister. No one in this backward district ever thought that their lands would be made wet with Godavari waters but today it is a reality that none can deny. He said KCR realised during the Telangana movement itself that getting water to Suryapet was possible only from Medigadda and once the Kaleshwaram project was completed, water was taken from Medigadda to Mid-Manair and from there to Lower Manair and from there to Suryapet district covering Tungaturthi and Kodad constituencies.

The district turned out to be the first beneficiary of Kaleshwaram project, the Minister said, adding that the record paddy production in the district this year was an indication of the commitment of the Chief Minister.

