Suryadevara Prasanna Kumar appointed advisor to Telangana Legislature

January 15, 2024 06:06 am | Updated 06:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has appointed Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara as advisor to the Legislature.

The appointment has been made to infuse more professionalism into the functioning of the Legislature. The presiding officers — Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy — took the initiative and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy approved the proposal.

Mr. Prasanna Kumar has the distinction of serving top constitutional offices of the country and is said to be endowed with knowledge of the interplay between the three organs – Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.

He served as an officer on special duty to Lok Sabha Speaker and was a key player in setting up Lok Sabha TV, bringing live proceedings of Parliament. He served as the joint director/director in the office of the Vice-President of India and also as secretary of the Legislative Assembly of NCT.

Mr. Prasanna Kumar also served as the registrar in the office of the Chief Justice of India and Supreme Court respectively.

