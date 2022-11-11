Survey to measure Ease of Living

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 11, 2022 22:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The GHMC has appealed to the citizens to vote the corporation up in the Citizen Perception Survey 2022, being conducted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) to rank the cities with over 10 lakh population based on the Ease of Living.

Citizen participants will have to answer the questions prepared by the MOHUA about 17 key civic service facilities, including house rent and public transport. The survey will be available in eight languages, including Telugu, Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and Gujarati.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

For participation, citizens may log on to ‘https://eol2022.org’ and answer the questions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app