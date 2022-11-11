Survey to measure Ease of Living

ADVERTISEMENT

The GHMC has appealed to the citizens to vote the corporation up in the Citizen Perception Survey 2022, being conducted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) to rank the cities with over 10 lakh population based on the Ease of Living.

Citizen participants will have to answer the questions prepared by the MOHUA about 17 key civic service facilities, including house rent and public transport. The survey will be available in eight languages, including Telugu, Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and Gujarati.

For participation, citizens may log on to ‘https://eol2022.org’ and answer the questions.