Survey on doubling of line between Medchal and Nizamabad over

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya said that the survey on doubling of line between Medchal and Nizamabad is over and that proposals were sent to the Union Government for the sanction of work.

Tenders for the electrification of railway line between Medchal-Manmad via Nizamabad, Pimplekut-Mudked, and Akhola-Poorna were finalised, he said. Between Nizamabad and Mudked 35 km line from Parbani to Mudked doubling work is complete, said he while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

He said the goods rail platforms and shed would be shifted to Jankampet, 13-km. from here, and the work would be complete within the next three years. As regards the construction of rail over bridges at Mamidipally between Nizamabad-Armoor and Madhavanagar between Nizamabad and Dichpally, land needs to be acquired by the State government, he said.

Mr. Mallya made a visit to railway stations here and Basar and inspected the facilities and upcoming infrastructure. He interacted with the passengers to get their feedback. Mr. Mallya laid a foundation for multi-facilitation center and inaugurated an SBI branch and 100-ft high national flag post attached with CC cameras.

He went round railway quarters where he opened a park. He received memorandums from citizens on the further facilities for passengers and introduction of new trains.