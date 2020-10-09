Survey of non-agricultural properties picks up pace in Khammam

The ongoing survey/enumeration of non-agricultural properties picked up pace in the district with just little over a fortnight left for uploading data pertaining to all types of properties into the web portal Dharani, slated to be launched on the occasion of ensuing Dasara festival this month.

Sources said dozens of teams have been pressed into service for enumerating the properties in the TS NPB App. in all the Gram Panchayats and the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the district before the stipulated time frame.

Khammam district is leading far ahead of many districts in terms of enumerating the property data for the purpose of issuing non-agricultural property pass books.

As against the estimated 89,641 total non-agricultural properties such as buildings in the urban areas (ULBs) across the district, more than 46,000 properties have been enumerated so far.

In the rural areas, more than 55,000 non-agricultural properties have been enumerated as against a total of 2.93 lakh properties across the district till Tuesday, sources added.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with Collector R V Karnan visited Allipuram and various other localities in Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits on Thursday to take stock of the implementation of the ongoing property enumeration survey.

Interacting with the denizens at Allipuram, the Minister explained about the significance of the ongoing survey aimed at creating a comprehensive database of all property related information and issuing non-agricultural property passbooks.

Once the data is uploaded in the App and the Dharani portal is launched, the "maroon" coloured pattadar passbooks will be issued for the non-agricultural property owners as per the new Revenue Act by the ensuing Deepavali festival, he said.

The mega exercise will help pave way for integrated land record management and a hassle free property related transactions such as obtaining loans from banks.

Those living in houses without municipal numbers in the merged villages under the KMC limits will be issued "by numbers" for the purpose of enumerating the non-agricultural properties as part of the ongoing survey/enumeration, he said in response to specific pleas from some dwellers of the locality.