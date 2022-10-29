Survey held in fields of 14 farmers for crop loss assessment

Farmers of Dhannur B approach High Court

Farmers of Dhannur B approach High Court

After a fight for about three months, 14 farmers of Dhannur-B village in Boath mandal of Adilabad district got a hope of getting justice.

Arshad Begum, an agriculture extension officer, visited their fields recently to assess the loss they incurred due to heavy rains that took place in the month of July.

It was informed that some other farmers of the village sought survey in their lads as well but they were informed that it was limited only to those who had approached the court and got orders in their favour.

It was all started after farmers lost their crop due to heavy rains. They approached the authorities stating that they had lost hugely due to rains and pay compensation. Their repeated appeals failed to get any attention from the officials.

Finally Jakka Malkanna and 13 other farmers of the village approached the High Court and filed a writ petition. Responding on their petition, the High Court, during last week, issued orders directing the Collector of Adilabad to conduct a survey to assess the loss incurred by the farmers, according to Vissa Kiran Kumar of Rytu Swarajya Vedika (RSV).

“Counsel for the petitioners submits that the petitioners are small farmers and they have agriculture lands in Dhannur Buzurg village in Boath mandal. In the first and third months, the farmer prepared their fields for sowing cotton and due to heavy rains their fields were completely damaged and top soil was eroded.....On July 22, the officials visited the fields and also prepared the report. Unless and until they take steps for enumeration of crop loss and soil loss that has occurred to each farmer, they will not be able to take further action. The court is unable to appreciate the fact that for conducting enumeration process, they require the permission of the government. Who ever are concerned with conducting the process of enumeration, they shall forthwith take steps for enumeration of crop and soil loss occurred of the petitioners,” read the order issued by the High Court on October 21.

“The report submitted by the district authorities to the Central team in July initially assessed the loss of ₹172.8 crore in 1,03,305 acres affecting 29,805 farmers in 363 villages in Adilabad district,” said T. Sri Harsha, Coordinator of Kisanmitra Helpline.

He further added: “The High Court has clearly said in its order that the District Collector doesn’t need any permission from State Government to enumerate the loss of farmers, hence we request all the District Collectors across the State to immediately enumerate the affected farmers across the state before the Rabi Season, and not restrict to the 14 farmers who have approached the High Court.”