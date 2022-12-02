Survey FTL land of Raviryala Pedda cheruvu, submit report: HC to govt.

December 02, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court, on Friday, instructed top officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Minor Irrigation department to survey the area under Raviryala Pedda tank in Maheshwaram mandal of Ranga Reddy district and furnish a report within four weeks.

A Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy passed this direction while hearing a PIL petition filed nearly six years ago seeking a report terming inaction of the authorities in protecting the area coming under the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Raviryala Pedda cheruvu as illegal. The petition was filed by E. Anjaiah Goud and some others. They wanted the authorities concerned to remove encroachments on the land under the FTL area of the tank.

Earlier, the Bench had directed the officials to file counter affidavits in the matter. The Bench directed the HMDA Commissioner, Minor Irrigation department chief engineer and Ranga Reddy Collector to carry out the survey and secure the report about the alleged encroachments on land falling under FTL area of the tank. The matter was posted to January 27 for next hearing.

Time given to ED

Hearing a separate matter, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan gave one week’s time to the Enforcement Directorate to file a counter affidavit in a criminal petition filed by Khammam Lok Sabha member of TRS Nama Nageshwar Rao seeking to quash a case registered by ED.

The CJ posted the matter to December 9 for next hearing.