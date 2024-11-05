ADVERTISEMENT

Survey conducted in Ameenpur

Published - November 05, 2024 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A comprehensive survey of land was conducted at Ameenpur on Tuesday under the supervision of the Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency, amid allegations about encroachment into the park layout.

A total 150 acres of land in five survey numbers was surveyed by the Joint Director, Survey & Settlements department. The survey was taken up after directions from the High Court, a statement informed.

Officials from HYDRAA, HMDA, Ameenpur Municipality, Survey and Revenue departments have taken part in the survey which was conducted in the presence of colony residents and local residents, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US