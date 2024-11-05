Survey conducted in Ameenpur

A comprehensive survey of land was conducted at Ameenpur on Tuesday under the supervision of the Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency, amid allegations about encroachment into the park layout.

A total 150 acres of land in five survey numbers was surveyed by the Joint Director, Survey & Settlements department. The survey was taken up after directions from the High Court, a statement informed.

Officials from HYDRAA, HMDA, Ameenpur Municipality, Survey and Revenue departments have taken part in the survey which was conducted in the presence of colony residents and local residents, the statement said.