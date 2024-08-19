Survey calls for declaring heatwaves as notified disasters, seeks mandatory breaks and health insurance for gig workers

A survey by a workers’ union that assessed the impact of heatwaves on gig and platform workers has called for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to declare heatwaves as a notified disaster. It also sought the implementation of mandatory breaks and compensation for workers during heat conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), in conjunction with Heat Watch, embarked on a sample survey in which 52% of workers stated that they experienced heat exhaustion after they worked in extreme heat conditions.

Another 30% stated that they experienced a heat stroke and around 27% experienced dehydration. Women said that working in extreme heat made menstrual cramps and related symptoms worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite such difficulties while working in extreme heat conditions, only 47% received medical diagnosis for their symptoms, and another 45% received no medial diagnosis at all. The lack of this medical diagnosis was on account of workers stating that they were experiencing financial difficulties and time constraints, the survey report stated.

A large number of workers pointed out a lack of access to clean toilets. Around 40% stated that they did not have access to clean, cold drinking water. With workers performing duties in heatwave conditions, the absence of access to basic amenities makes working conditions difficult, the report suggested.

“The lack of sanitary public toilets also emerged as another major issue during this session. Even as the GHMC has reportedly installed several toilet blocks, they are either locked or not adequately maintained. Workers reported that they end up relieving themselves in the open,” the report states, adding that they are “not even allowed to enter hotels and restaurants to use washrooms and have to wait outside to collect food parcels”.

The survey revealed that workers often do not have access to amenities, such as areas for resting, rehydration solutions and skin infection relief medicines. Without adequate outdoor work facilities, workers are often forced to resort to seeking shade under trees or resting inside their vehicles to shield themselves from extreme heat.

The TGPWU and Heat Watch called upon civic bodies to ensure access to clean drinking water, and hygienic toilets. They recommended that the State government and aggregators provide gig and platform workers with comprehensive health insurance that covers heat-related illnesses and conditions. Aggregators should install early warning systems to inform workers of daily weather and temperature, helping them plan their workday around heat conditions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.