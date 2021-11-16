Survey begins on Jamuna Hatcheries lands

Officials start work at Achampet and Hakimpet villages

After a long lull of four months, the Revenue and Survey officials started the process of survey of lands belonging to Jamuna Hatcheries at Achampet and Hakimpet villages in Masapiet of Medak district on Tuesday.

The survey process is expected to continue for three days in the lands of the hatcheries belonging to BJP MLA E Rajender’s wife E. Jamuna and other family members. Notices were served on some 100 persons in connection with the lands.

It was alleged that the Jamuna Hatcheries had encroached some government land and assignment land and this become an issue of contention between Mr. Rajender and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao leading to byelection at Huzurabad.

Survey commenced in some 18.35 acres land belonging to 22 farmers. Officials had not allowed anyone near the survey place except the farmers. Activists of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) staged a dharna demanding that the government distribute the lands to those who were allotted in the past.

TRS and BJP activists also arrived there. However, officials have not disclosed how the survey details.