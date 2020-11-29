Surveillance scaled up to track tiger

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

29 November 2020 00:11 IST

As part of intensive efforts to monitor the movement of the elusive tiger, the pug marks of which were last spotted in Mondikunta forest area in Aswapuram mandal, the forest sleuths have scaled up surveillance in the Mondikunta forest beat and its adjoining forest fringe areas in Manuguru mandal on Saturday.

The pug marks of the elusive tiger were first noticed at a remote tribal habitation near Rangapuram in Gundala mandal over a week ago.

Since then, forest sleuths split into several teams started scouring the forest areas straddling the inter-district border with Mahabubabad and Mulugu districts to track its movement.

Camera traps have been set up at multiple locations in Kinnerasani wildlife sanctuary limits and other reserve forest areas in the district as part of the stepped-up vigil.

An awareness campaign has also been launched by the forest staff in the habitations located close to the forest belt urging local dwellers to refrain from entering into the forest areas alone and desist from causing any harm to the endangered animal besides taking proper precautionary measures to keep their cattle safe.