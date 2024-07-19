Surveillance cameras in Hyderabad detect 75% of traffic violations logged in first half of 2024: report

The Hyderabad traffic police booked over 49 lakh people across the three zones of the commissionerate in the first half of 2024 on charges of breaking traffic rules; this includes 51,213 cases of drunk driving as well.

According to the police, those found with over 10 unpaid challans will have their vehicle seized and a charge sheet will be filed against them in court. “This is an initial phase of the drive with focus on those with more than 10 unpaid challans on their vehicles. Once this is tackled, we will move on to those with more than six unpaid challans and so on. We heard that the public is awaiting a discount from the government as in the past. It, however, does not mean they can pile up challans until that happens,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

In a report shared by the police, traffic violations in 36.77 lakh of the total 49 lakh cases (75%) in the first half of 2024 were detected through CCTV cameras and mobile surveillance. These were categorised as “non-contact cases”. The rest — 12.26 lakh cases — were “contact cases”, which involved the police stopping the drivers directly.

A majority of the 51,213 cases of drunk driving were registered by the SR Nagar traffic police, with 1,467 people having been served challans. The lowest number of such cases were registered in Charminar, with 462 people given challans.

Meanwhile, most non-contact cases were registered within Falaknuma limits, with 1.55 lakh violations, whereas the least number was logged by the Bowenpally police, with 42,736 violations.