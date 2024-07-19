GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surveillance cameras in Hyderabad detect 75% of traffic violations logged in first half of 2024: report

Police warn that those found with multiple unpaid challans will have their vehicle seized and a charge sheet will be filed against them in court

Updated - July 19, 2024 07:40 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Naveen Kumar
Police say public should not pile up challans expecting a discount from government on the penalty payment.

Police say public should not pile up challans expecting a discount from government on the penalty payment. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Hyderabad traffic police booked over 49 lakh people across the three zones of the commissionerate in the first half of 2024 on charges of breaking traffic rules; this includes 51,213 cases of drunk driving as well.

According to the police, those found with over 10 unpaid challans will have their vehicle seized and a charge sheet will be filed against them in court. “This is an initial phase of the drive with focus on those with more than 10 unpaid challans on their vehicles. Once this is tackled, we will move on to those with more than six unpaid challans and so on. We heard that the public is awaiting a discount from the government as in the past. It, however, does not mean they can pile up challans until that happens,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

In a report shared by the police, traffic violations in 36.77 lakh of the total 49 lakh cases (75%) in the first half of 2024 were detected through CCTV cameras and mobile surveillance. These were categorised as “non-contact cases”. The rest — 12.26 lakh cases — were “contact cases”, which involved the police stopping the drivers directly.

A majority of the 51,213 cases of drunk driving were registered by the SR Nagar traffic police, with 1,467 people having been served challans. The lowest number of such cases were registered in Charminar, with 462 people given challans.

Meanwhile, most non-contact cases were registered within Falaknuma limits, with 1.55 lakh violations, whereas the least number was logged by the Bowenpally police, with 42,736 violations.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.