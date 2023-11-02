Surveillance and monitoring stepped up, CS tells ECI officials

November 02, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has announced that surveillance, monitoring and enforcement have been stepped up in the State in view of the Assembly elections.

Poll preparedness meeting

The intensified vigil resulted in seizures amounting to ₹385 crore since the schedule for the elections was announced. The Chief Secretary briefed about the poll preparedness and law and order situation in the State during a video conference with Election Commission officials. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners A.C. Pandey and Arun Goel convened the video conference with the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of the five poll bound States on Thursday.

Ms. Santhi Kumari informed the ECI officials that several rounds of inter-State meetings with the bordering States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra were held with the respective Chief Secretaries, DGPs as well as senior officials. In all, 166 border check-posts had been set up across the 17 districts bordering other States. The neighbouring States have set up 154 border check-posts. A control room was set up in the DGP’s office for effective coordination with bordering States. Dry day had been declared in the State from November 28 to 30.

DGP Anjani Kumar said that the law and order situation in Telangana was absolutely fine and there was a decline in normal crime. As many as 182 persons were taken into preventive custody so far.

Mr. Rajiv Kumar expressed satisfaction about the arrangements made in the poll-bound States. He directed the Chief Secretaries to be extremely vigilant and seal the borders before the date of polling to ensure there was no cross-border movement of people.