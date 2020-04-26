Surrender, Nirmal SP urges naxals

Nirmal Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju on Sunday issued an appeal to veteran Maoists Mylaparu Adellu alias Bhaskar and his wife Kanthi Lingavva to surrender themselves and join the mainstream. He said there was no reason for them to fight the government as even far-flng villages had developed and all governmental services were reaching the interiors of the State.

The SP lead a team of police officials to Devuniguda and Kolamuda in Kadem mandal and distributed packets of essential commodities to poor tribals and others. The family members of Kanthi Lingavva also attended the programme and interacted with the top police officer.

As he inquired about their wellbeing, the family members apprised the SP of the ill-health of Lingavva and Adellu. He immediately issued an appeal anf assured the Maoists of government help in facilitating their joining the mainstream if they surrendered.

Mr. Raju said the naxalites could utilise health facilities too. Nirmal DSP Upender Reddy, Khanapur CI Jayaram Naik and SI Bhawani Sen were among those who attended.