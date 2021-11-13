Surprise visits to govt. hospitals on the cards

HYDERABAD

13 November 2021 20:11 IST

Health Minister T. Harish Rao said he will take up surprise visits at government hospitals and district tours will be accompanied by checks at health facilities. Work performance of every healthcare staff — from ASHAs to hospital superintendents — will be reviewed.

The Minister, who held a video conference with district collectors, and district medical and health officers on Saturday, said that postings and promotions will be based on work efficiency. Vaccination coverage, new medical college works, and other aspects were discussed at the meeting.

He directed the collectors to complete construction of the eight medical colleges by December, increase bed capacity of the hospitals attached to the colleges and to construct hostels for medical students.

Advertising

Advertising

85% took first dose

Of the 2.77 core people in the State who are eligible for COVID vaccination, 85% took the first dose. The target of 100% coverage was set at the meeting. District collectors were asked to fix targets for habitations, villages, and mandals. The immunisation coverage has to be reviewed every week.

Around 18.66 lakh persons who are eligible for the second dose were urged to take the jab. Till November 12, a total of 2.35 crore persons had taken the first dose and 1.08 crore persons the second dose.