Govt. to treat Class III and IV staff from AP as surplus till posting

HYDERABAD

22 June 2021 22:38 IST

The government has decided to treat close to 700 Class III and IV employees of Telangana origin who are relieved by the Andhra Pradesh government as surplus manpower and these employees will be posted against the available vacancies in the coming days.

In a major relief to these employees who are waiting for postings, it has been decided to provide them with ad hoc salary of ₹ 30,000 a month till they are posted in the available vacancies. The ad hoc salary would be payable with effect from the date of joining until further orders subject to adjustment against the pay and allowances admissible to them after joining regular posts. Orders have been issued to the Director of Treasuries and Accounts (DTA) for taking further action in this direction.

The development follows relieving of 698 Class III and IV staff including 13 appointed on compassionate grounds by the neighbouring State following a series of communications addressed by the State government. These employees were allotted to Andhra Pradesh during the State bifurcation against their willingness and options exercised for allotting them to Telangana.

Advertising

Advertising

The government had initiated the process for bringing them back after obtaining an undertaking from them that they would work anywhere across the State taking the last rank in the respective cadres. The employees accordingly signed the proforma circulated by the government for returning to Telangana and 491 employees have submitted their joining reports to the special unit constituted in the office of the DTA.

These employees, however, are awaiting posting as they are subject to available vacancies and this had caused hardships to them as they were not paid salaries since past few months. The government had therefore taken a decision to ensure payment of ad hoc salaries to them to ensure that their problems were mitigated to a large extent till they were given postings.