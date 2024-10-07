Surplus inflows into all major projects assures water for 2 crops this year

Copious rains recorded in Telangana as also the upstream neighbouring States having catchment areas of Krishna and Godavari rivers during the south-west monsoon period that ended on September 30 have helped all major, medium and minor irrigation projects/tanks become surplus ensuring sufficient water for irrigation this year.

Technically, the rainfall was 30% above normal according to the State Planning and Development Society data and 29% above normal as per the data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the uneven spread of rainfall till mid-July, which was barely normal in a majority of the district, had affected the growth of crops in some areas while excess rain has damaged the crops in some others.

Sustained inflows into major projects have assured the farming community water for irrigation for the two crop seasons this year and as a bonus they have helped good hydro-electric generation too. Flows from the upstream States into most of the projects in the Krishna and Godavari Basins are allowing hydel generation continuously, helping the power utilities save considerably on the purchase of energy from the energy exchange.

According to the authorities of the Irrigation department, this monsoon season has been one of the best for the projects, inflows-wise, in recent years. Citing data of inflows during the June-September period the officials stated that it’s the second-best year for Jurala and Tungabhadra during the last five years, while third best for Srisailam, Nagarjunsagar, Pulichintala and Prakasam Barrage.

Relatively, inflows into the Godavari Basin projects have been lesser though most of them are still discharging excess water beyond the storage capacity and release to canal systems for irrigation and drinking needs. Flood in Godavari has been much higher from Kaleshwaram (Medigadda), the point of Pranahita confluence, and downstream and at Dowlaiswaram Barrage the water yield this season has been the second best since 2020.

When contacted, the authorities of Telangana Power Generation Corporation (Genco) told The Hindu that this monsoon season has been the third best in terms of hydel generation during the last five years. “But for the outage of one unit each at Jurala, Srisailam and Nagarjunsagar and two at Nizamsagar powerhouses with a generation capacity of 300 megawatt together for at least a year and more and the delay in their revival, the hydel contribution would have been much higher”, a senior engineer said.

He explained that this monsoon period could have been the best in recent years had all the units been available for generation as they could have contributed at least 500 million units together.