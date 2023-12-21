Surplus fund days in a year low in BRS rule, says Telangana CM in Assembly

December 21, 2023 02:24 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has stated that the State’s finances are in a bad position and one of the major indications is the receding surplus fund days in a year, as per RBI reports.

Intervening the debate on the white paper tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday, he said the number of surplus fund days was 303 in 2014-15. But, they had come down to 123 in 2020-21, 57 in 2021-22, 37 in 2022-23 and 30 so far in 2023-24. He also explained the doubts raised by MIM member Akbaruddin Owaisi on different sources for statistics mentioned in the white paper.

He stated that revenue receipts and expenditure figures were taken from the CAG reports, numbers of loans and advances were taken from RBI reports and the statistics on salaries and pensions of regular employees and pensioners were taken from CAG reports.

The Chief Minister said his government would welcome constructive criticism and support from all parties irrespective of the ideological differences and he would convene a meeting of the Greater Hyderabad area MLAs to discuss the issues related to the city. The government would also invite parties such as CPI (M), CPI (ML-New Democracy) and others that have no presentation in the House but who fight on people’s problems and they would consult all parties before making policies/legislations.

Responding to the CM’s intervention, BRS member T. Harish Rao said the Chief Minister had only mentioned days of surplus fund in different years conveniently, omitting the years in which the surplus fund days were high such as 364 in 2015-16, 304 in 2016-17, 245 in 2017-18 and 250 days in 2018-19. Later, the COVID-19 had impacted the revenues along with surplus fund days in a year.

