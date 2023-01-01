Surgical strikes to weed out anti-social elements when we come to power: Bandi

January 01, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of ‘using’ banned organisations like the People’s Front of India to gain ‘political benefit’ and reiterated his vow to conduct surgical strikes to weed out “anti-national elements” after BJP comes to power.

“If I talk of surgical strikes, I am accused of fomenting communal trouble but 11 persons were arrested by the NIA during searches across Telangana. What was the TS police doing? This State has become a haven for terrorists and anytime, anything may happen here,” he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar was addressing a meeting of booth-level committees of Khairatabad constituency on Sunday, when he also charged KCR with making an attempt to “create law and order problems to defame the BJP” in order to remain in power. “We have to be conscious of these political machinations. Hyderabad is nobody’s personal property. We will definitely take action against anti-social elements through surgical strikes when we come to power,” he affirmed.

He added that neither he nor his party spoke against any religion but “will not keep quiet if the peace and amity in India is disturbed”. “The bond between Telangana and TRS has broken after the formation of BRS. Telangana Talli has become free now and KCR has lost the right to seek votes here,” he claimed.

The BJP leader also alleged that “ill-gotten money obtained through various scams” was being diverted to other States from here by BRS. Former MLA Ch. Ramachandra Reddy was present.

Reconsider tests: Gudur

In a separate statement, senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy condemned the government’s ‘inhuman’ approach towards the candidates for physical fitness tests for Sub-Inspector and Constable posts and demanded it to reconsider the qualifying parameters.

The TSLPRB has been having “sadistic pleasure” by raising the qualifying parameters in the fitness tests of the recruitment process by raising the distance for long jump from 3.8 metres to 4 metres, distance for shot put to six metres and running 1,600 metres in 7.15 minutes. These parameters are not followed in any other State.