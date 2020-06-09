Surge in COVID cases

HYDERABAD

09 June 2020 23:21 IST

TS sees 6 deaths, 178 new positives, with 143 from GHMC area

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 3,920 as 178 more samples tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday evening. Six more COVID-19 patients died taking the toll to 148.

Of the 178 new cases, 143 are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, 15 from Rangareddy, 10 from Medchal, two each from Mahbubnagar, Sangareddy and Medak, one each from Jagtial, Asifabad, Sircilla, and Warangal (Rural).

Of the total 3,920 cases, 2,030 are active cases, 1,742 were discharged, and 148 died. The total number of people discharged (1,742), was the same on June 7 too. Senior officials in the Telangana Health department said the 393 people sent home from Gandhi Hospital on Monday was for ‘home isolation’ and that no one was discharged.

Of the new cases detected on Tuesday, eight are from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). The institute authorities said it includes four resident doctors, one technician and three patients.

NIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA) president Dr G Srinivas said that a total of 16 resident doctors, four senior doctors and 19 nurses, para medical staff, lab technicians and others were detected with COVID-19 till date. Altogether, 49 cases were detected among healthcare professionals and staff at NIMS.

Dr Srinivas said that not all healthcare professionals were provided isolation facility at the institute. He requested the State government to issue orders to isolate all healthcare professionals at NIMS.