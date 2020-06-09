Telangana

Surge in COVID cases

TS sees 6 deaths, 178 new positives, with 143 from GHMC area

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 3,920 as 178 more samples tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday evening. Six more COVID-19 patients died taking the toll to 148.

Of the 178 new cases, 143 are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, 15 from Rangareddy, 10 from Medchal, two each from Mahbubnagar, Sangareddy and Medak, one each from Jagtial, Asifabad, Sircilla, and Warangal (Rural).

Of the total 3,920 cases, 2,030 are active cases, 1,742 were discharged, and 148 died. The total number of people discharged (1,742), was the same on June 7 too. Senior officials in the Telangana Health department said the 393 people sent home from Gandhi Hospital on Monday was for ‘home isolation’ and that no one was discharged.

Of the new cases detected on Tuesday, eight are from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). The institute authorities said it includes four resident doctors, one technician and three patients.

NIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA) president Dr G Srinivas said that a total of 16 resident doctors, four senior doctors and 19 nurses, para medical staff, lab technicians and others were detected with COVID-19 till date. Altogether, 49 cases were detected among healthcare professionals and staff at NIMS.

Dr Srinivas said that not all healthcare professionals were provided isolation facility at the institute. He requested the State government to issue orders to isolate all healthcare professionals at NIMS.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 11:22:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/surge-in-covid-cases/article31790612.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY