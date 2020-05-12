Surge in COVID cases continues

In yet another day of high number of COVID cases reported in Telangana on Tuesday, the total number went up to 1,326 with 51 testing positive for the virus. With two persons succumbing in the State, the number of COVID related deaths too increased to 32.

GHMC area continues to be the hotspot of COVID cases with 37 more persons testing positive on Tuesday. Another 14 of the total 51 confirmed cases for the day belonged to migrants. The number of active cases stood at 472 and the number of persons who tested positive in the past discharged after treatment increased to 822 including 21 on Tuesday.

According to a bulletin issued by the Director of Health and Family Welfare, a large number of migrant population is entering the State from across the country, increasing the possibility of positive cases. The government has instructed the officials to ensure that the asymptomatic migrants arriving in Telangana from various points of entry to quarantine at home or in government quarantine facilities.

The symptomatic migrants would be isolated for diagnostic test and for further course of action. Till date, 25 migrants have tested positive for COVID in Telangana out of a total of 1,326 positive cases. The Director of Health has requested general public to inform local authorities in case they identify any new persons including migrants arriving in towns and villages from other States so that necessary procedures are followed to quarantine them and test the symptomatic persons for coronavirus.

A total of 275 health teams have been deployed in the State to screen migrants entering Telangana from 87 check posts in the border districts. About 1,000 health personnel are working as screening teams.

On the two deaths reported on Tuesday, the Director of Health said that a 61-year-old male from Moosa Bowli in the city with associated co-morbidities like hypertension and another 65-year-old male from Jiyaguda also in the city, suffering from diabetes and hypertension, succumbed to the virus infection at Gandhi Hospital. The second person succumbed on Tuesday was referred from KIMS and to Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday