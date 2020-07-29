Surge in COVID cases in Telangana

HYDERABAD:

29 July 2020 19:12 IST

12 die as 1,764 test positive

Another spike in COVID-19 cases was recorded in Telangana as 1,764 swab samples tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. The total now stands at 58,906. The fatalities too increased as 12 patients succumbed. COVID-19 details recorded on Tuesday was released in media bulletin on Wednesday.

After consistent spike in cases till July 8, they dropped from July 9-12. The highest number of 1,924 cases was detected on July 8.

Positive cases spiked again from July 13-16 and started to gradually drop. Only 1,198 cases were detected on July 20, which is the third lowest this month.

Another spike was observed thereafter till July 28. On Tuesday, 1,764 tested positive for coronavirus and results of 788 are awaited. This surge might continue as officials from the State Health department have been cautioning that coming four weeks are crucial.

Of the 1,764 new cases, 509 are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area , 158 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 147 from Rangareddy, 138 from Warangal Urban districts. Out of the total 58,906 cases, 14,663 are active cases, 43,751 have recovered and 492 have died. The cumulative Test Positivity Rate is 14.8%.