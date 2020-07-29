Surge in COVID cases in Telangana

Another spike in COVID-19 cases was recorded in Telangana as 1,764 swab samples tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. The total now stands at 58,906. The fatalities too increased as 12 patients succumbed. COVID-19 details recorded on Tuesday was released in media bulletin on Wednesday.
After consistent spike in cases till July 8, they dropped from July 9-12. The highest number of 1,924 cases was detected on July 8.
Positive cases spiked again from July 13-16 and started to gradually drop. Only 1,198 cases were detected on July 20, which is the third lowest this month.
Another spike was observed thereafter till July 28. On Tuesday, 1,764 tested positive for coronavirus and results of 788 are awaited. This surge might continue as officials from the State Health department have been cautioning that coming four weeks are crucial.
Of the 1,764 new cases, 509 are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area , 158 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 147 from Rangareddy, 138 from Warangal Urban districts. Out of the total 58,906 cases, 14,663 are active cases, 43,751 have recovered and 492 have died. The cumulative Test Positivity Rate is 14.8%.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath