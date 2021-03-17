Telangana

Surge in COVID-19 cases continues

More than 200 COVID-19 cases are being recorded every day in the State since March 12, except on March 14 — a Sunday when fewer tests were conducted.   | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

A gradual surge in COVID-19 cases is continuing in Telangana. The State recorded 247 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 3,01,769.

After a gap of 48 days, more than 200 cases are being detected on a daily basis since March 12, except on March 14 when fewer tests were conducted.

While 60,527 samples were examined, results of 588 were awaited. Three more COVID-19 patients died, pushing up the death toll to 1,659.

The new 247 cases include 45 from Mancherial, 41 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 35 from Kamareddy, 29 from Greater Hyderabad region and 10 from Rangareddy.

Till March 16 this year, a total of 93,59,772 samples have been put to test.

Of all the positive cases detected till date, 2,101 are active while 2,98,009 have recovered.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2021 11:14:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/surge-in-covid-19-cases-continues/article34094461.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY