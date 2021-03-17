Surge in COVID-19 cases continues

State logs 247 fresh cases even as over 60,000 samples are put to test; three more patients succumb

A gradual surge in COVID-19 cases is continuing in Telangana. The State recorded 247 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 3,01,769.

After a gap of 48 days, more than 200 cases are being detected on a daily basis since March 12, except on March 14 when fewer tests were conducted.

While 60,527 samples were examined, results of 588 were awaited. Three more COVID-19 patients died, pushing up the death toll to 1,659.

The new 247 cases include 45 from Mancherial, 41 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 35 from Kamareddy, 29 from Greater Hyderabad region and 10 from Rangareddy.

Till March 16 this year, a total of 93,59,772 samples have been put to test.

Of all the positive cases detected till date, 2,101 are active while 2,98,009 have recovered.