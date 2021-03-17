Surge in COVID-19 cases continues

A gradual surge in COVID-19 cases is continuing in Telangana. The State recorded 247 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 3,01,769.
After a gap of 48 days, more than 200 cases are being detected on a daily basis since March 12, except on March 14 when fewer tests were conducted.
While 60,527 samples were examined, results of 588 were awaited. Three more COVID-19 patients died, pushing up the death toll to 1,659.
The new 247 cases include 45 from Mancherial, 41 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 35 from Kamareddy, 29 from Greater Hyderabad region and 10 from Rangareddy.
Till March 16 this year, a total of 93,59,772 samples have been put to test.
Of all the positive cases detected till date, 2,101 are active while 2,98,009 have recovered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath