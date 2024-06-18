ADVERTISEMENT

Suresh Reddy appointed as BRSPP Leader

Published - June 18, 2024 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao handing letter of appointment to MP K.R. Suresh Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday as another MP D. Damodar Rao looks on. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K.Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday appointed Rajya Sabha member K.R. Suresh Reddy as the parliamentary party (BRSPP) leader in place of K. Keshava Rao who defected to the Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party has five members in the Rajya Sabha technically but practically it is only four since Mr. Keshava Rao has left the party. The other MPs of the party in Rajya Sabha are B. Parthasarathi Reddy, D. Damodar Rao and Vaddiraju Ravichadra.

It is for the first time since 2004 that the BRS has no representation in Lok Sabha as it has failed to win even one seat in the recent Parliament elections. The party has addressed separate letters to the Secretary Generals of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Monday regarding the BRSPP leader’s appointment.

The party had nine MPs in the last Lok Sabha (2019-24) and 11 in the one before that (2014-19).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US