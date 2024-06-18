Suresh Reddy appointed as BRSPP Leader

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K.Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday appointed Rajya Sabha member K.R. Suresh Reddy as the parliamentary party (BRSPP) leader in place of K. Keshava Rao who defected to the Congress.

The party has five members in the Rajya Sabha technically but practically it is only four since Mr. Keshava Rao has left the party. The other MPs of the party in Rajya Sabha are B. Parthasarathi Reddy, D. Damodar Rao and Vaddiraju Ravichadra.

It is for the first time since 2004 that the BRS has no representation in Lok Sabha as it has failed to win even one seat in the recent Parliament elections. The party has addressed separate letters to the Secretary Generals of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Monday regarding the BRSPP leader’s appointment.

The party had nine MPs in the last Lok Sabha (2019-24) and 11 in the one before that (2014-19).