Supreme Court judge bats for use of Telugu in district courts

Observing that “what we are is determined by what we speak ... our language,” Supreme Court judge Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha suggested that students of national law colleges be persuaded to argue in Telugu in the State’s district courts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once it is done, you will revive [the] great values of the language,” said Justice Narasimha. He was speaking after virtually inaugurating 31 e-Seva Kendras across the State, which will help digitise case management, and three Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools meant for judicial officers.

Of the three AI tools, Shruthi (speech to text), Saransh (summarising judgments) and Panini (translation of verdicts from English to regional languages), “the last would help us recognise the importance of retention of language”, he said. “Our ideas, thoughts, the liberality of thoughts, accommodation and so many valuable features of life are hidden in language itself,” said Justice Narasimha.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we lose language, we lose everything,” he noted. The language is important for courts because it connects the judiciary with the public. The e-Seva kendras would be useful to litigants and lawyers as well, and the AI tools are likely to make the lives of judges easier, he said.

AI tool Shruthi will help a judicial officer note down a new idea or thought when it strikes them. Saransh will be helpful to precisely grasp the essence of a judgment, he said.

Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Alok Aradhe and other judges were present at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.