Support State in its fight against Centre, CM urges public

‘BJP has pushed rural economy into doldrums, handed over the farm sector to corporates’

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has appealed to farmers to rally behind the State government in its struggle against the Centre till it rolled back the fertilizer prices.

The government will launch an agitation throughout the State and across the country if the prices are not brought down immediately, Mr. Rao warned in a release and appealed to farmers to confront the BJP leaders till the objective was achieved.

He expressed anguish that the farmers were in no position to save agriculture until they retaliated against the Centre with their ploughs in hand.

The Centre conspired to work against the farmers by withdrawing the decades-old subsidies to farm sector.

Mr. Rao appealed to the people to uproot the BJP as it had watered down agriculture and allied activities and pushed the rural economy into doldrums.

The BJP conspired to hand over the sector to corporate forces. It was clear that the BJP-led Central government was undoubtedly anti-farmer.

A conspiracy was hidden behind the Centre’s strategy to fix metres to agricultural pumpsets, not linking up agriculture with national rural employment guarantee programme, steeply increasing fertilizer prices and not procuring the rice cultivated by farmers.

He expressed anger that the Centre had handicapped farmers by steeply increasing the prices of fertilizer after indulging in tall talk that it will double their income by 2022. On the contrary, the expenditure of farmers had doubled.