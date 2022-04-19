Support ‘Save Soil’ movement, Santosh Kumar urged

Representatives of the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore met Rajya Sabha member Joginapalli Santosh Kumar in Hyderabad and urged him to support the ‘Save Soil’ movement led by Sadhguru.

Assuring his total support, Mr. Santosh Kumar said that there is a close relationship between soil and saplings - and a similar relationship exists between Isha Foundation’s ‘Save Soil’ movement and the Green India Challenge movement launched by him.

He explained that the Green India Challenge Movement which was launched on July 17, 2018, under the slogan "Hara Hai To Bhara Hai" with an aim to enhance greenery, has turned into a great revolution in plantation programmes.

Isha Foundation representatives Prasad, Shailaja and Raghav invited Mr. Santosh Kumar to attend the ‘Save Soil’ movement event to be organised by Isha Foundation in Gachibowli, a press release said.