Support pours in for beedi industry workers

Bahujana Beedi Karmika Sangham, Bahujana Left Front, CITU, IFTU, AITUC, AIKMS, CPI (ML)-New Democracy and other trade unions and political parties have expressed their support to and pledged participation in the proposed national strike on January 8 with demands of a minimum wage of ₹24,000 per month and ₹6,000 monthly retirement pension.

Addressing a meeting of beedi rollers, packers and other employees here on Saturday, Telangana Bahujan Beedi Workers’ Union convener S. Sidhiramulu said that of the total 60 lakh beedi workers in the country, 8 lakh were in Telangana alone. However, they have hardly 12 days of work in a month.

‘Favouring corporates’

The Central government, being hand in gloves with major corporate companies, has imposed several conditions on the beedi industry resulting in widespread unemployment, he said.

Warning symbols on beedi labels and GST have badly affected the industry and political parties which had come to power with several promises to workers had ultimately betrayed them, he said and added that loans for construction of houses for beedi workers and scholarships for their children were denied. He said that the G.O. No.41 achieved with 32-day strike was not implemented.

At a separate meeting at AITUC office, Left JAC leaders said that the BJP-led government at the Centre and TRS regime in the State were trying to amend Labour Acts to do favour big investors and corporate companies. They were also out to sell public sector undertakings despite them doing well, the leaders added.

Calling upon the workers and all sections of citizens to support the strike, they said a motorbike rally would be organised on January 7 to drum up support. AITUC district general secretary Omaiah, Noorjahan (CITU) and Das (IFTU) spoke.