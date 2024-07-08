GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Support of Telangana people during my arrest was overwhelming, says A.P. CM Chandrababu Naidu

People will never forget the positive contribution of leaders, he said in his first meeting with TDP cadre in Hyderabad after becoming CM

Published - July 08, 2024 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing the party workers at NTR Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

In his first meeting with the Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) leaders and cadre after assuming charge as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu said he was overwhelmed by the response from the public after his arrest last year and declared that the party would regain its glory in Telangana as well.

Addressing the party workers at the party office here on Sunday, he said the response to his arrest in Telangana, particularly the meeting at Gachibowli stadium, showcased people’s support to the leaders who do good work.

Recalling that the TDP started its journey from Telangana four decades ago, he said it would be restructured with a dynamic leader from the State as leader. A party that was established in Telangana should continue to contribute for its development.

Referring to his meeting with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues and officials, Mr. Naidu hoped that the discussion would be taken forward in the interests of the people of both States.

Mr. Naidu also recalled his contribution to the development of Hyderabad as the Chief Minister of the erstwhile combined Andhra Pradesh. The per capita income of Telangana is huge due to various policies adopted by the TDP government. When the State was divided, the income disparity was about 35%. However, during his rule from 2014 to 2019 he was able to reduce the gap to 27.5%, but now it is 44% with the previous YSRCP government failing Andhra Pradesh. He said A.P. suffered more damage due to the YSRCP rule than the State bifurcation.

Recalling his 2020 vision document in the mid-90s, he said some people mocked it but now everyone realises how that helped Hyderabad progress. “Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi is talking about the ‘Viksit Bharat’ concept for 2047 and by that time I am sure the Telugu community would occupy the top place in that vision.”

