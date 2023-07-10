Supply tomatoes at subsidised prices: Telangana Congress; Holds protests

July 10, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

The tomato price hike has forced the Telangana Congress to take to the streets, questioning the government’s inability to come to the rescue of people.

Warangal District Congress led by Nayini Rajender Reddy held a protest distributing 500 kgs of tomato free of cost to people and said if the government doesn’t intervene to stabilise the prices in the markets, it would continue the protests. He said if the government doesn’t respond in 48 hours Congress party would distribute the vegetable exposing the government’s failure.

Mr. Reddy said in other States, the governments have made the vegetable available in the markets at lower prices by providing subsidy, but the BRS government has just ignored it. Neither the Ministers nor the MLAs are even talking about as it was not a big issue for them. “This is the most irresponsible government ever seen,” he charged.

He demanded that the government call for a meeting of the agriculture and marketing department officials and ensure that tomatoes are supplied at subsidised prices in the vegetable markets where a large number of poor and middle class people go to buy the produce.