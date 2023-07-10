HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supply tomatoes at subsidised prices: Telangana Congress; Holds protests

Warangal District Congress led by Nayini Rajender Reddy held a protest distributing 500 kgs of tomato free of cost to people and said if the government doesn’t intervene to stabilise the prices in the markets, it would continue the protests

July 10, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Mr. Reddy said in other States, the governments have made the vegetable available in the markets at lower prices by providing subsidy, but the BRS government has just ignored it. 

Mr. Reddy said in other States, the governments have made the vegetable available in the markets at lower prices by providing subsidy, but the BRS government has just ignored it.  | Photo Credit: PTI

The tomato price hike has forced the Telangana Congress to take to the streets, questioning the government’s inability to come to the rescue of people.

Warangal District Congress led by Nayini Rajender Reddy held a protest distributing 500 kgs of tomato free of cost to people and said if the government doesn’t intervene to stabilise the prices in the markets, it would continue the protests. He said if the government doesn’t respond in 48 hours Congress party would distribute the vegetable exposing the government’s failure.

Also Read | Opposition slams Centre’s policies for tomato price rise

Mr. Reddy said in other States, the governments have made the vegetable available in the markets at lower prices by providing subsidy, but the BRS government has just ignored it. Neither the Ministers nor the MLAs are even talking about as it was not a big issue for them. “This is the most irresponsible government ever seen,” he charged.

ALSO READ
Data | Retail price of tomatoes more than ₹100 a kilogramme in over 50 cities

He demanded that the government call for a meeting of the agriculture and marketing department officials and ensure that tomatoes are supplied at subsidised prices in the vegetable markets where a large number of poor and middle class people go to buy the produce.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.