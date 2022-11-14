‘Superstar’ Krishna continues to be critical after cardiac arrest

November 14, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Popular Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Krishna, popularly known as ‘Superstar’ Krishna, 79, continues to be critical after being admitted to Continental Hospital in Gachibowli in the early hours of Monday after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

Guru N. Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Continental Hospitals, told reporters that Mr. Krishna suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state in the early hours of Monday.

In the second health bulletin issued in the evening, Dr. Reddy said the actor’s condition continued to be critical and there was damage to his organs. There is no change in his health condition, the doctor said adding that the family members were visiting him one after the other.

Earlier in the day, doctors at the Continental Hospital said: “On his arrival in the hospital, he was rushed to the emergency department and CPR was given for 20 minutes. All the cardiologists and other specialists rushed to treat him. He was stabilised and shifted to the ICU and is on life support system.”

Dr. Meeraji Rao Dandangi, senior consultant in cardiology, and Dr. Ramesh Kadadenahalli Nanjundappa, critical care specialists, were closely monitoring his condition.

“Till the next 24 to 48 hours, we can not say anything,” the doctors said adding that his condition is ‘very very critical’ and every hour counts.

Doctors said they were closely monitoring the actor’s health condition and were keeping a watch if his body cooperated with the treatment. “Let us all pray for his speedy recovery,” the doctors said informing that the next health bulletin would be issued on Tuesday.

Mr. Krishna’s first wife Indira Devi, with whom he had five children, including popular actor Mahesh Babu, died in September this year, while his other wife and actor, Vijaya Nirmala, too passed away in June 2019.

The actor known for variety of roles had acted in over 350 movies.