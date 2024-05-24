Superintending Engineer of MRDCL passes away

Superintending Engineer of the Musi River Front Development Corporation (MRDCL) S. Venkata Ramana passed away due to heart stroke on Thursday. His final rites were held in Lalapet cremation grounds on Friday.

Before taking over as SE, MRDCL, Mr. Venkata Ramana was known for his work in GHMC for over 30 years. He was behind several iconic structures such as the cable stayed bridge on Durgam Cheruvu and several flyovers on the western part of the city. He was also involved in construction of Punjagutta flyover, renovation of Muslim Jung bridge and construction of modern abattoirs in the city.

As SE, MRDCL, he was in the team which accompanied chief minister A. Revanth Reddy on his London tour.

On April 30 during a meeting on Musi rejuvenation, he had a massive heart stroke and got admitted in hospital. After being in coma for 24 days, he breathed his last on May 23. He is survived by wife and two children.

