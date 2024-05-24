GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Superintending Engineer of MRDCL passes away

Published - May 24, 2024 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Superintending Engineer of the Musi River Front Development Corporation (MRDCL) S. Venkata Ramana passed away due to heart stroke on Thursday. His final rites were held in Lalapet cremation grounds on Friday.

Before taking over as SE, MRDCL, Mr. Venkata Ramana was known for his work in GHMC for over 30 years. He was behind several iconic structures such as the cable stayed bridge on Durgam Cheruvu and several flyovers on the western part of the city. He was also involved in construction of Punjagutta flyover, renovation of Muslim Jung bridge and construction of modern abattoirs in the city.

As SE, MRDCL, he was in the team which accompanied chief minister A. Revanth Reddy on his London tour.

On April 30 during a meeting on Musi rejuvenation, he had a massive heart stroke and got admitted in hospital. After being in coma for 24 days, he breathed his last on May 23. He is survived by wife and two children.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / heart disease / health / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.