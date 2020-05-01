Superfine paddy proposed in 25 lakh acres in next season in Telangana

Strengthening of agriculture sector to make it the mainstay of the economic activity in the State by encouraging food processing and agro-based allied industries in rural areas was favoured as the focal point of the new comprehensive agriculture policy being prepared by the government.

A round-table meeting for preparing the draft was held in Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) here on Friday and was attended by ministers S. Niranjan Reddy (Agriculture) and G. Kamalakar (Civil Supplies), State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar and Rythu Bandhu Samithi (RBS) Chairman P. Rajeshwar Reddy and they put forth their views.

Improved irrigation facility, free 24×7 power supply to agriculture, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima scheme and procurement have infused confidence among the farming community during the last few years. The ministers wanted inputs from officials on the food and horticulture crops being consumed in the State and the crops being grown. They suggested more competitive marketing strategy and introduction of high-yielding varieties and also encouraging alternative crops like oil palm.

They stated that increase in oilseeds production would help bring down the import bill as the country was largely dependent on import of edible oils. They also asked the officials to encourage farmers to take up cultivation of superfine varieties of paddy at least in 25 lakh acres in the next crop season as such rice had huge demand in the market not only in the State but also all over the country. Further, they also suggested to the officials to give a push to cultivation of seed crops.

Civil Supplies Corporation chairman M. Srinivas Reddy, Seed Development Corporation chairman K. Koteshwar Rao, Oilfed Chairman K. Ramakrishna Reddy, Agriculture Production Commissioner and Secretary B. Janardhan Reddy, Oilfed Managing Director K. Nirmala, Horticulture Commissioner L. Venkatarami Reddy, Civil Supplies Corporation MD P. Satyanarayana Reddy, Vice-Chacellor of PJTSAU V. Praveen Rao also participated in the discussions.

Managing Director of Seed Development Corporation K. Keshavulu, Marketing Director G. Laxmi Bai and Buddhavanam Project Special Officer M. Laxmaiah also spoke at the meeting. The meeting was organised following the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao earlier this week to work for a comprehensive agriculture policy.