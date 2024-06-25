ADVERTISEMENT

Supercritical thermal power station under SCCL in Ramagundam: Bhatti

Published - June 25, 2024 09:31 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said the Congress government will fulfill its pre-poll promise of constructing an 800 MW supercritical thermal power station under the aegis of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district.

The Minister for Finance and Energy gave an assurance to this effect to the elected representatives from Peddapalli district, according to sources.

In their memorandum, the local leaders apprised the Deputy Chief Minister of the imperative need for constructing a supercritical power plant in place of the decades-old 62.5 MW Ramagundam B thermal power station in Ramagundam.

The Deputy Chief Minister asserted that the proposed Supercritical Pit Head thermal power station will help augment power generation in the State and create employment opportunities for local youths.

