GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supercritical thermal power station under SCCL in Ramagundam: Bhatti

Published - June 25, 2024 09:31 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said the Congress government will fulfill its pre-poll promise of constructing an 800 MW supercritical thermal power station under the aegis of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district.

The Minister for Finance and Energy gave an assurance to this effect to the elected representatives from Peddapalli district, according to sources.

In their memorandum, the local leaders apprised the Deputy Chief Minister of the imperative need for constructing a supercritical power plant in place of the decades-old 62.5 MW Ramagundam B thermal power station in Ramagundam.

The Deputy Chief Minister asserted that the proposed Supercritical Pit Head thermal power station will help augment power generation in the State and create employment opportunities for local youths.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.