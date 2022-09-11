‘Supari’ cooperation between KCR and Modi to weaken Congress: Revanth

TPCC president Revanth Reddy and working president Mahesh Kumar Goud interact with Munugode leaders including Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi.

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has described the new national party plans of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as a ‘supari’ from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to weaken the Opposition and ensure the election of the Narendra Modi government for the third time.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said that if KCR was really interested in defeating the BJP, he should make efforts to weaken the NDA by reaching out to those partners. “But his entire effort is to weaken the Congress and other Opposition parties to satisfy Mr. Modi and escape from the corruption cases staring at him,” he alleged.

He said KCR doesn’t have time to call on the families of women who died while undergoing family planning operations or VRAs who have died with uncertain future despite CM’s assurances in the Assembly. “Similarly, hundreds of RTC employees died due to the fear instilled by KCR during the strike but he did not even offer condolences. But he has all the time to meet irrelevant people in the name of national politics,” he charged.

Mr. Reddy also lashed out at the BJP saying it has taken the country to a dangerous position on the plank of dividing all the communities on the basis of religion, region and castes and it was time people realise the dangers. “Neither the BJP nor the TRS wants to talk about the rising prices, unemployment and loot of the country’s resources by a few people because both are beneficiaries in it. They don’t want people to discuss the real issues.”

However, the Congress would continue to raise the issues concerning the common people as a true Opposition, he said and urged the media to focus on real issues than the emotional issues being raised to keep people in the dark.

On the nomination of Palvai Sravanthi for the Munugode seat, he said all the other aspirants for the seat have agreed to her selection by AICC president Sonia Gandhi and have promised to extend their total support in order to fight the BJP and TRS. “We will provide other aspirants like Chellamalla Krishna Reddy, Palle Ravi and Kailash Punna, with ample opportunities within the party for their sacrifice,” he said.

Komatireddy does not meet Sravanthi

Meanwhile, Ms. Sravanthi went to the residence of Bhongir MP and senior leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to seek his blessings but he refused to meet her, claimed her followers. Ms. Sravanthi was asked to wait for some time and after 30 minutes she was told that he was not at home, her followers claimed.