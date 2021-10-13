Telangana

Sunil Sharma posted as Energy Dept. Spl. CS

Transport and Roads and Buildings Department Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma has been posted as Special Chief Secretary to Energy Department.

He will relieve Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, who is holding full additional charge of the post. Mr. Sunil Sharma will however continue to hold full additional charge as Secretary of Housing Department. Mr. Sharma will be replaced by Tourism secretary K.S. Srinivasa Raju who has been transferred and posted as Secretary to Transport and R&B Department.


