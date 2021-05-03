Sunday slowdown in COVID testing, cases

HYDERABAD

03 May 2021 23:52 IST

TS posts 5,695 new infections, 49 deaths

As has been the norm on weekends, the number of COVID-19 tests fell sharply on Sunday, leading to fewer cases being detected in the State.

Only 5,695 cases were logged, a drop of nearly 2,000 from the previous day, with just 58,742 samples being tested. The results of 3,945 persons were awaited.

Already, slack in testing has been observed post the Director of Public Health’s claims of “cases stabilising” in Telangana. From more than 1 lakh tests between April 8 and 24, just about 77,000 samples are being examined over the past few days.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, there was barely any let-up in the number of fatalities with 49 coronavirus patients succumbing to the infection on Sunday. Over the past six days, the daily death figures had stayed above 50, the all-time highest of 58 being recorded on April 28. The overall toll has reached 2,417.

Among the new infections, the maximum of 1,352 were detected in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region while Rangareddy posted 483 cases and Medchal-Malkajgiri 427.

The total case tally stands at 4,56,485 with more than 1.31 crore tests having been conducted. As on Sunday evening, 80,135 cases were active while 3,73,933 have recovered.