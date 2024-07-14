Sump with 30 lakh litre capacity to come up near Durgam Cheruvu

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, M. Dana Kishore has issued instructions for the construction of a water holding structure with a capacity of 30 lakh litres at Nectar Gardens in Madhapur, in order to rid the area of inundation.

Mr. Kishore took a tour of the area during the heavy downpour on Sunday, and inspected the situation on the flooded roads. The sump and the associated drains will cost about ₹13 crore, he said, and asked the officials to take up the works within a week’s time and complete them in one-and-a-half month.

The government is mooting sumps in areas prone to inundation so as to store the stormwater and release it later. Already, 18 such locations have been identified, Mr. Dana Kishore said.

He also toured the Khairatabad zone, and had a conference with the zonal commissioner and the Commissioner, Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

