Summons issued to producer Suresh Babu, actor Rana Daggubati in property dispute

February 11, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Taking cognizance of a complaint from a businessman, the Nampally criminal court has reportedly issued summons to Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati and his father Daggubati Suresh Babu, asking them to appear in court on May 1. The businessman, Pramod Kumar, claimed that he had leased a property from Suresh Babu situated in Film Nagar Cooperative Housing Society, Jubilee Hills to run a restaurant and other F&B units. “However, following certain disputes with Suresh Babu and as multiple civil suits are going on in different courts between us in connection with the disputed property, I deployed security at the place to monitor day-to-day activities. On November 1, 2022 at around 4 p.m., six unidentified men barged into the place forcefully took possession by abusing my men and refusing to leave. They also threatened me when I intervened. I have reasons to believe that the men were sent by Suresh Babu to forcefully occupy the place,” said Pramod in his complaint.

The businessman also alleged that he had approached the Banjara Hills police station to file a case against them but it was not taken up, after which he approached the Nampally criminal court. The Banjara Hills police confirmed that the court has issued them summons.