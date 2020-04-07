Summer vacation cancelled for HC, all other courts in State

Telangana High Court on Tuesday has resolved to cancel summer vacations for all the courts in the State.

As a result, the HC along with all district and subordinate courts in the State would function throughout May month and till June 5. The ongoing system of HC and all district courts hearing only urgent matters, which was started on March 27, will continue till April 30.

The HC, as announced earlier, will hear only extreme urgent matters like bail applications, fresh admissions such as PIL cases. The district courts would also hear only urgent pleas like applications relating to bail, remand, extension of remand and interim injunctions. This arrangement would be reviewed on April 25.

The HC had been working only three days a week since March 17 following outbreak of COVID-19. As the cases started going up and the government announced lockdown, the HC decided to hear only urgent matters through video-conferencing or Skype. Initially, the regular judicial and administration work was suspended in all courts from March 27 to April 14.

Reviewing the situation amidst reports that lockdown needs to be further extended in all parts of the country, the Full Court meeting was held on Tuesday. Director of Institute of Preventive Medicine K. Shankar, who also participated in the meeting, had explained about the current situation of COVID-19 in the State.

There is a likelihood of congregation of people in the premises of courts in the backdrop of the proposal to lift the lockdown in phased manner and making courts 100% operational, it was deduced.